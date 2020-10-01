Tokyo Stock Exchange halts trading for the rest of the day

TOKYO, October 1. /TASS/. Asia’s biggest Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) will not be able to resume trading on Thursday due to a technical problem, the news was published on its website.

"TSE decided to halt all listed symbols entire today. The restoration is currently undecided, TSE will announce the schedule of after tomorrow. TSE sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused to investors and the people related to stock market," the statement reads.

The exchange failed to start Thursday morning due to a technical glitch, concerning distribution of market information.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange outage led to halts of activities on other Japanese stocks exchanges in Sapporo, Nagoya and Fukuoka. Currently, only Osaka’s exchange is operating as well as the Tokyo Commodity Exchange where oil futures are traded.