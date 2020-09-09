Emirates announced resumption of flights from Dubai to Domodedovo from September 11

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Emirates Airlines will resume flights twice a week from Dubai (UAE) to Moscow Domodedovo Airport starting September 11, the carrier reported on Wednesday.

"Emirates will re-start passenger services to Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) with two flights a week, starting 11 September. The resumption of flights to Moscow will take the airline’s expanding network in Europe to 26 cities - offering Emirates’ global customers with more travel options to Europe, and customers in Russia with renewed connections to the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa via Dubai," the company said.

According to the report, "The flights will operate with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents. Travelers can also enjoy enhanced connectivity via Emirates’ codeshare partner in Russia, S7 Airlines - providing greater access to a range of regional destinations."

It was noted that COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.