China's Hainan introduces coconut producers association

HAIKOU, August 20. /TASS/. The Coconut Producers Association has held a founding meeting on Hainan, reported the Hainan Daily.

The new association includes 89 enterprises and 35 businessmen engaged in the cultivation of palm trees, seed production, production of coconut water, fiber, coal from walnut shells and other products. The goals of the institution include the standardization of the production of these products, their certification, as well as the creation of an international industry brand. The organization plans to create a platform for cooperation between government and industry representatives.

The new association was initiated by the natural rubber manufacturer Hainan Rubber Group. The Coconut Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agriculture and other organizations also took part in its creation.

The Hainan Coconut Producers Association has established local offices in Wenchang, Dingan County and Yangpu Economic Development Region. In addition, it has foreign offices in Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, as well as the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Coconut is one of the most important products of Hainan's agricultural industry; about 223 million nuts of this type are grown here annually. At the moment, the area of ​​coconut plantations on this tropical island exceeds 33,300 hectares, which is about 98% of national figures for China, and the total production in value terms reaches about 20 billion yuan (about $ 2.9 billion).