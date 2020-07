MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The board of directors of Aeroflot has recommended shareholders not to pay dividends for 2019, the company said in a statement on Friday. The decision was considered at the board meeting and supported by the maximum number of votes.

The decision was taken due to a substantial negative impact of the crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic on Aeroflot operations, the statement said.

The annual shareholders meeting will be held on July 27.