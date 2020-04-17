Aeroflot suspends sales of tickets for international flights

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Aeroflot has suspended sales of tickets for international flights until the situation with "resumption of international air service becomes certain," spokesperson Yulia Spivakova told reporters on Friday.

"That is a technical decision, which does not mean virtual cancellation of flights. It has been taken to avoid additional burden on our contact center and sales offices due to more and more rebooking cycles. One shouldn’t look for outlooks on international flights resumption in that decision," she said.

Kommersant daily reported earlier on Friday that the airline only sells international flights tickets starting August 1. Previously tickets for international flights after April 30 were available.

Russia has suspended all international passenger flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. The situation has also affected domestic flights. For example, Pobeda low-cost airline has decided to halt flights by May 31 to wait till the crisis in the aviation sector is over. Moreover, Azur Air, Royal Flight and iFly have suspended charter flights.