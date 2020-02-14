Argentine province wants to team up with Moscow on gas projects, says Russian envoy

USHUAIA /Argentina/, February 14. /TASS/. The authorities of the Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego are interested in cooperating with Moscow in the field of gas production and exploration, Russia's Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters on Thursday.

"The production and exploration of hydrocarbons, primarily gas, both on the territory of the province itself and in the open ocean [offshore] as well," is a potential area of cooperation between Russia and the Argentinian region, the diplomat said. "We have companies that are interested in that. Governor [Gustavo Melella] has also confirmed to us that the province will be interested in working with Russia to carry out economic projects," he added.

On Thursday, the ambassador held a meeting with the head of the region, which was also attended by chairs of the Russia-Argentina Council of Entrepreneurs. The parties discussed avenues, where they could broaden cooperation. "There are areas that are immediately obvious, for example, the fishing industry. The governor confirmed that here Russian seamen would be welcome," Feoktistov said.

On November 30, 2018, during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Argentina to attend the G20 summit, the countries inked a fishery cooperation agreement. The first meeting of the Russian-Argentine fishing commission is to set be held at the end of February 2020 in Buenos Aires.