Authorities to do utmost to increase real incomes of Russians - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, January 18. /TASS/. The authorities will work to make higher the real incomes of the population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with World War Two veterans in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

"Our economy has almost doubled and our incomes have substantially increased. However, there are some difficulties, there are some problems linked to recent years’ fluctuations. In the past five years real incomes have frozen, but we can see that and will be working," said the president.

Putin pointed out that the proposals voiced in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly did not highlight everything that had been planned.

"We have enormous plans on the development of so-called national projects and the achievement of national targets of growth. It is a real plan that we must implement," the Russian leader concluded.