Power of Siberia strategic for Russia-China cooperation, Beijing says

BEIJING, November 12. /TASS/. The eastern route of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is a strategic project for cooperation between China and Russia in the field of energy, official representative of the Foreign Ministry of China Geng Shuang said on Tuesday, commenting on the announcement that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the opening ceremony.

"The Sino-Russian eastern route was agreed by the leaders of the two states. This is an important strategic project in the field of energy cooperation, and it is very important for both countries. This December it will be put into operation, and a ceremony will be held," the diplomat said.