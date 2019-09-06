Next session of Russian-South Korean commission will be held in September in Moscow

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The next session of the Russian-South Korean intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in Moscow on September 24, Russian presidential envoy for the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In several days, on September 24, we will hold another session of the intergovernmental commission on developing trade and economic cooperation between our countries together with the South Korean deputy prime minister," Trutnev said.

He added that the proposals coordinated at the EEF will be discussed at the session. "I am confident that this will help us further expand cooperation," he noted.

