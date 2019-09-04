‘Regulatory guillotine' to be tested in several Russian regions, says business ombudsman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian authorities plan to test ‘regulatory guillotine' (reform of supervision activities, which envisions remission of all obsolete requirements starting 2021) in several regions across the country, Presidential Commissioner for the protection of entrepreneurs’ rights Boris Titov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"It is better to take the path of pilots and work in a separate region instead of taking the whole sector and the whole activity of the supervisory body, and (develop) one separate area in a pilot project. We are already working at several pilots to test that ‘guillotine’ in one region and define a comprehensive list of requirements," he said.

Currently the approval of such an experiment with supervisory bodies is being finalized in "one big city" in Russia, Titov added.

The reform of supervision activities, unofficially called a ‘regulatory guillotine’, envisions remission of all requirements to the business starting 2021 that will not have been revised and updated by that time. It is supposed that all new requirements will be publicly registered and reviewed as to the validity at least once in five years. The government is developing the bills ‘On obligatory requirements’ and ‘On state control (supervision)’ within the framework of the reform’s implementation.

