Bulgaria accepts Rosatom’s bid in Belene NPP project

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Rosatom submitted a bid in the Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) construction project in Bulgaria, the Russian state-owned nuclear corporation says on Monday.

"The Rosatom State Corporation presented a bid for participation in the procedure as part of the procedure to select the strategic investor for the Belene NPP project (Bulgaria) announced on May 22, 2019. The National Electricity Company (NEK) of Bulgaria successfully accepted the bid," Rosatom says.

The procedure on selection of the strategic investor for the Belene NPP project was posted on May 22, 2019 in the official journal of the European Union. The procedure will be closed in twelve months from the publication date.