Russian Aerospace Forces strike three temporary deployment centers of foreign mercenaries

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces have attacked three temporary deployment centers of foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk People’s Republic using high-precision weapons, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Saturday.

"As a result of surgical strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces, three temporary deployment centers of foreign mercenaries were hit in the vicinity of the populated localities of Krasny Liman and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Donetsk People's Republic," the military official said.