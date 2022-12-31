Ukrainian army lost 140 soldiers, 5 tanks in Serebryanka area in LPR — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian troops inflicted a fire attack on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lugansk People's Republic, as a result of which the enemy irretrievably lost up to 140 people and five tanks, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov announced on Saturday.

"In the Krasny Liman area, as a result of a systemic fire destruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units in the area of the Serebryanka settlement of the Lugansk People's Republic, the enemy's irretrievable losses totaled 140 Ukrainian servicemen, five tanks, seven armored combat vehicles and four pickup trucks," he said.