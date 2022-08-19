Over 564,000 explosive objects disarmed in Donbass by Russian sappers — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Armed Forces and Emergencies Ministry have inspected over 18,600 hectares in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), spotting and defusing more than 564,068 explosive objects, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"Engineering teams of the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Emergencies Ministry, alongside the Emergencies Ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Emergencies Ministry of the Lugansk People’s Republic, continue to execute the explosive ordnance disposal tasks in Donbass and the liberated areas of Ukraine. A total of 18,673.55 hectares have been searched, including 977 buildings (among them are 13 vital facilities), four bridges and 166.86 kilometers of roads. A total of 564,062 explosive objects have been located and disarmed," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.