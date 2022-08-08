Russian forces wipe out five Ukrainian command posts in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft, missile and artillery troops struck five Ukrainian command posts in the past 24 hours in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery continue striking military sites on Ukrainian territory. In the past 24 hours, they hit five command posts, among them the command centers of the Ukrainian army’s Soledar operational-tactical battlegroup in the area of the settlement of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the 63rd mechanized brigade near the community of Belaya Krinitsa in the Kherson Region, and also manpower and military hardware in 117 areas," the spokesman said.

The strikes also obliterated ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 66th and 110th mechanized brigades and 56th motorized infantry brigade in the area of the settlement of Vodyanoye, five ammunition depots near Krasnogorovka, Novomikhailovka and Artyomovsk and a fuel depot near Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.