Belarusian troops to participate in Vostok 2022 strategic drills in Russia — top brass

MINSK, August 4. /TASS/. Belarusian troops will participate in the Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills that will run in Russia’s Far East on August 30 - September 5, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In all, over 250 personnel of one of the Western Operational Command’s mechanized brigades will be involved," the ministry said.

The Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff exercise with troops (forces) of the Eastern Military District will run under the command of Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov at the District’s 13 training grounds.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier, the strategic command and staff exercise will practice employing combat groups in ensuring military security in the Eastern region. The drills will bring together the Airborne Force, long-range and military transport aircraft and also military contingents of other countries.