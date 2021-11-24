Premier rules out Armenia’s withdrawal from regional security bloc CSTO

YEREVAN, November 24. /TASS/. Armenia is not considering the possibility of quitting the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and believes that this regional security bloc should play an active role in ensuring security in the region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told an online news conference on Tuesday.

"I don’t think that Armenia will ever consider quitting CSTO. This organization is an important platform for our strategic relations with Russia. Making use of our presidency in the organization, we should work to make CSTO an active participant in ensuring security in the region," he said.

"We don’t want Russia or any other CSTO member to become embroiled into a conflict with Azerbaijan. We want our allies and partners to use political instruments to defend our rights, recognized on the international level," Pashinyan added.

CSTO comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.