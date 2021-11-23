Middle East nations pursuing partnership to produce Russia’s UAVs, drone developer says

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Middle Eastern nations have expressed their desire to join up as Russia’s partners in producing unmanned aerial vehicles developed by Kronshtadt, the company said on Tuesday, following its participation in the Dubai Airshow.

"Representatives from the Persian Gulf countries and some African and South Asian states took the greatest interest in the products,’’ the company said in a statement. ‘’Industry representatives from the Middle East sought to cooperate in manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles developed by Kronshtadt.’’

The Middle East is the most promising market for the Orion-E UAV, the company said. "Customers in that region demand higher standards for unmanned vehicles,’’ the statement quoted CEO Sergey Bogatikov as saying. ‘’We are capable of satisfying [the requirements] and understand that this would allow us to bolster the competitiveness of Russia’s unmanned vehicle technologies across the world market as much as possible and provide an opportunity for the country to take a worthy place in global UAV exports.’’

The Dubai Airshow 2021 ran from November 14 to 18.