Middle Eastern countries interested in Russian air traffic control system

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. A few Middle Eastern countries have shown interest in acquiring the Russian air traffic control system for airports, Advisor to Deputy CEO of the Almaz-Antey concern Vitaly Repin told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Wednesday.

"Middle Eastern countries are showing interest in our air traffic control system. Negotiations are underway now," he said.

The concern offers a comprehensive solution, which reflects all sides of ensuring the security of air traffic on countries’ territory, according to Repin.

Currently the air traffic control system developed by Almaz-Antey is being introduced in St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don, as well as in other countries.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 is running in the United Arab Emirates on November 14-18. Russia has prepared a number of world premieres, in particular, the flights by the MC-21-310 airliner (with the Russian PD-14 engines), the medical version of the Ansat helicopter and Mi-28NE and Ka-52E gunships. The Mi-28NE and Ka-52E combat helicopters have been demonstrated to the world public for the first time. The static exposition of the Russian aircraft features a prototype of the Checkmate light tactical fighter and also Ka-226T and Mi-171A2 helicopters. Russia is also demonstrating the Orion drone.