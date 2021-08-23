Russian shipyards to lay down two warships, four submarines on Aug 23, says Putin

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Russian shipyards will lay the keel of two combat ships and four submarines, including two nuclear-powered missile-carrying underwater cruisers on August 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The Navy is building up its potential. Thus, the Russian leading shipyards are laying down today two advanced green-water naval ships and four new submarines, including two nuclear-powered missile-carrying cruisers," Putin said at the ceremony of opening the Army 2021 international military-technical forum.

Russia is successfully implementing the projects of creating and boosting the combat potential of advanced types of armaments and military hardware. They include, in particular, the Kinzhal airborne hypersonic missile system and the Okhotnik long-range drone, Putin said.

"Many of these armaments are unrivaled in the world by their operational characteristics and some weapons will not have any rivals for a long time to come, we can say it for certain. The exposition that is on display vividly confirms this," the Russian leader said.

Domestic defense industry

Russia has something to offer to its allies and partners, Putin assured. In recent years, Russia has been consistently implementing the state program of armaments and the long-term program of developing the domestic defense industry, which has resulted in the active upgrade of the Russian Army and Navy that are receiving advanced weapons, the Russian leader said.

As an example, Putin cited the country’s Strategic Missile Force where the share of advanced weaponry already exceeded 80%.

"For us, this is important as it shows the level of the development of our Armed Forces and the potential of our science and technology," Putin stressed.

As the Russian leader also pointed out, the Army 2021 forum features over 28,000 items of advanced weapons and hardware: from small arms to artillery, tanks and combat aircraft, most of which have been tested in combat conditions and proven their reliability and efficiency.