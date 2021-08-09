More than 10 Russian planes, helicopters to be involved in drills on Afghan border

YEKATERINBURG, August 9. /TASS/. More than 10 jets and helicopters of the Central Military District will be involved in joint military exercises of Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at the Kharb-Maidon training ground located 20 km away from the border with Afghanistan, the district’s press service told reporters on Monday.

"A Su-25 jet cell, Mi-24 attack helicopter as well as Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters of various modifications are involved in the exercises. In the main stage of the drills, the pilots will train looking for disguised bases of a hypothetical enemy and striking targets that imitate a gathering of manpower and hardware with missiles and bombs," the statement reads.

During the drills, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will practice operations to eliminate armed gangs, conduct air reconnaissance and guard crucial facilities. A total of 2,500 officers and men are involved, including 1,800 from Russia, and about 500 units of military hardware. The 201st military base provided the bulk of the Russian contingent. The exercise will last till August 10.