Baltic Fleet warships heading for home base after Russia’s Main Naval Parade

KALININGRAD, July 28. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s warships that participated in Russia’s Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 26 set off for their home naval base in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region," the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"After participating in the celebrations devoted to Russia’s Navy Day on the Neva River and in the Kronshtadt roadstead, the first group of the Fleet’s ships sailed to the sea to make an inter-base transit to their permanent base, the port of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region," the press office said in a statement.

During their inter-base transit, the crews of the large amphibious assault ships Korolyov and Minsk, the corvettes Stoiky and Boiky will practice the maneuvers of passing through narrow sections, hold ship damage control drills on the move, communications and jamming exercises and conduct air and anti-submarine warfare defense, the statement says.

Later, missile corvettes and boats, sea minesweepers and other ships and support vessels will set off for the Baltic Fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk, the press office said.

The warships of the Baltiysk and Leningrad naval bases participated in Russia’s Main Naval Parade and the military and sports event that took place on Russia’s Navy Day on July 26 in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt. Overall, the celebrations involved over 40 surface ships, support vessels and boats of the Baltic Fleet. The larger part of them arrived from Baltiysk.