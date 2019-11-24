Russian delegation to inspect military facilities in Portugal

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. A group of Russian inspectors will visit several military facilities in Portugal in accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence-and Security-Building Measures on November 25-29, the Krasnaya Zvezda (or Red Star) newspaper reported, citing National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Chief Sergei Ryzhkov.

"In accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document, a Russian group plans to inspect a certain area in Portugal on November 25-29," the newspaper wrote.

According to Krasnaya Zvezda, the group is supposed to determine the scale "of military activities in the area and confirm the absence of military activities that require prior notification."

In particular, the Russian inspectors will visit training centers and shooting ranges, and will be provided with information about military units deployed to the area in question.

According to the 2011 Vienna Document, every member state of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has the right to conduct inspections in other member states.