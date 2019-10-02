Russia brings large exposition to Defense&Security Expo in Hanoi

HANOI, October 2. /TASS/. Russia has brought a vast exposition to the debut international exhibition Defense&Security Expo in Hanoi, which has attracted a dozen countries - the world’s leading manufacturers and exporters of military hardware. The Russian exposition arranged by Rosoboronexport (an affiliate of Rostec) is the largest and takes up the central area of Hanoi’s international exhibition center.

Russia accepted with gratitude the invitation to participate in the weapons exhibition in Vietnam, a country that has for many years been Russia’s key partner in Southeast Asia, Russia’s ambassador to Vietnam, Konstantin Vnukov, said at the opening ceremony.

"This exhibition will give a new impetus to holding more weapons shows in Vietnam. Russia is prepared to support them and will participate in them in the most active way," Vnukov said. He pointed out that Russia’s delegation represented more than 20 Russian industrial enterprises and organizations manufacturing a wide range of products for military, special and anti-terrorist units.

Russia’s exposition

Participating in Russia’s exposition are Rostec-affiliated companies Rosoboronexport, NPK Uralvagonzavod, NPO Splav, and Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry. Also, the Russian delegation consists of representatives of twelve industrial enterprises whose products which are in great demand from Vietnam’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies and also from other Southeast Asian countries - the Kalashnikov concern, Helicopters of Russia, United Shipbuilding Corporation, shipbuilding corporation AK Bars, Scientific Research Institute of Marine Thermal Engineering, Remdizel company and others.

On display, there are samples of small arms, including Dragunov sniper rifles SVD and SVDS, special carbine 18.5 KS-K, submachine-gun Vityaz-SN, Kalashnikov automatic rifles AK-15, AK203 and AK204, and Kalashnikov machinegun Pecheneg. Also, Rosoboronexport presents special armored vehicles Tigr and Taifun-K, communication devices and close combat weapons, including those firing non-lethal ammunition.

The group of products for naval forces includes the frigate Gepard-3.9, patrol boat of project 22160, special boat 21980E and also small missile ships Karakurt-E and Sarsar from the ship-building corporation AK Bars.

Russia-Vietnam military cooperation

Rosoboronexport officials said Russia and Vietnam have maintained military-technical cooperation since 1953. Currently it encompasses the widest spectrum of weapons and military equipment.

Vietnam, which is pushing ahead with a major program for upgrading its armed forces, has become one of the largest customers of Russian military products. Amid growing competition Russian weapons have continue to enjoy priority.

In recent years the two countries signed contracts $5 billion worth for providing the newest Russian weapons to Hanoi. Vietnam’s largest contracts were the purchase of a batch of multirole fighters Sukhoi-30MK2 approximately $1 billion worth and six submarines of project 636.1 Varshavyanka more than $2 billion worth. Alongside fighter planes and submarines Vietnam imports a large range of weapons, including T-90S tanks from Uralvagonzavod and Zelenodolsk shipyards’ frigates Gepard-3.9. Vietnam’s shipyards are building missile boats of project 1241.8 Molniya under the Russian license.