Russian, Egyptian foreign and defense ministers to meet in Moscow on June 24

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Settlement of regional crises will be in focus of talks between Russian and Egyptian foreign and defense ministers, or the so-called 2+2 format, to be held in Moscow on June 24, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The upcoming consultations are expected to center round the situation in the Middle East and North Africa with a focus on the Syrian and Libyan crises, the situation in Sudan, problems of security in the Gulf region, the Middle East settlement, anti-terrorism efforts and issues of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the ministry said. "Apart from that, the ministers will discuss the state of affairs in the key areas of the comprehensive Russian-Egyptian cooperation and will outline the goal for further development of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations."

The talks will involve Russian Foreign and Defense Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, and their Egyptian counterparts, Sameh Shoukry and Mohamed Ahmed Zaki. They will hold separate meetings and a joint meeting in the 2+2 format, the ministry added.

The previous meeting in this format was held in mid-May 2018, also in Moscow.