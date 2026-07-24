Israeli army launches large-scale counterterrorism operation in Nablus — source

TEL AVIV, July 24. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation in and around the Palestinian city of Nablus in the West Bank, an army source told TASS.

"The Israel Defense Forces has begun a major counterterrorism operation focused on Nablus and the surrounding security zones," he said.

According to the source, the operation aims to identify and detain those involved in Friday's incident near the Israeli outpost of Havat Gilad, near Nablus, in which an Israeli national was killed.