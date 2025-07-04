Nearly 100 targets attacked by Israel in Gaza during past day

TEL AVIV, July 4. /TASS/. The Israeli military continues bombing various terrorist sites in the Gaza Strip, with around 100 targets being attacked during the past day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Over the past day, the IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) struck approximately 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip in order to support the troops operating on the ground. Among the targets struck were launchers, military structures, weapons storage facilities, and additional terror targets," it said. "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians."