TASS, October 11. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has struck over 200 targets in the Al Furqan district of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces reported on Wednesday.

"A while ago, dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Al Furqan," the IDF press service said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

According to the IDF, HAMAS militants use the area as their "terror nest.".