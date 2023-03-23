EU summit promises Ukraine ground-to-ground missiles if it asks — statement

BRUSSELS, March 23. /TASS/. The European Union summit confirmed a promise to provide Ukraine with 1 million shells and ground-to-ground missiles if requested, according to the statement adopted on Thursday by the heads of state and government gathered in Brussels.

"The European Council (EU summit - TASS) welcomes the agreement in the Council to urgently deliver ground-to-ground and artillery ammunition to Ukraine and, if requested, missiles, including through joint procurement and the mobilisation of appropriate funding including through the European Peace Facility, aiming at providing 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition in a joint effort within the next twelve months," the document said. The type of missiles was not specified.