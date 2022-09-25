Ukrainian diversionist killed in car explosion in Melitopol — authorities

MELITOPOL, September 25. /TASS/. A Ukrainian diversionist was killed in a car explosion in Melitopol, the city’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Sunday.

"A car exploded in Melitopol at about 17:15 local time. The blast was so powerful that the car was torn into two parts. Munitions continued to detonate for some time. A Ukrainian national was killed. A conscription registration certificate of the Ukrainian armed forces was found on him. Banknotes were scattered all around the place," it said.

According to preliminary information, the man was a diversionist and was preparing a terror attack. The cause of death was mishandling of the explosive device. "Investigators however are considering other theories," the administration said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Melitopol Mayor Galina Danilchenko said earlier that additional security measures will be taken in the city and called on people to refrain from visiting crowded places in the coming days.