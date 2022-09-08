Zaporozhye region supports idea of holding referendum on November 4

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye region supports the idea of holding a referendum on joining the Russian Federation on November 4, Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region, said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper published on Thursday.

When asked about holding the referendum on the Day of National Unity, which is November 4, he replied:

"The sooner the better for us. We always welcome it, and if there is an initiative of the leadership of a large party project, then we will support this initiative and do our best, we will hold [the referendum] on November 4."

Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party Andeiy Turchak said on Wednesday that he considers it right to hold a vote on the entry of Donbass and the liberated territories of Ukraine into Russia on National Unity Day, November 4

Earlier, Sergey Yukhin, an expert at the Crimean Republican Institute for Political and Sociological Research (RIPSI), cited the results of a survey indicating that the level of pro-Russian sentiment shows a steady increase. According to him, on the territory of the Zaporozhye region, 83% of the polled residents are ready to take part in the voting. Meanwhile, 86% of the respondents of the Zaporozhye region, who are ready to take part in the voting, support the region’s integration into the Russian Federation.