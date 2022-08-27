Power from Zaporozhye NPP being supplied to areas along both banks of Dnieper

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Two power units are functioning at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant now, with electricity being supplied to both the left bank of the Dnieper and the right one, to Ukraine-controlled areas, Vladimir Rogov from the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration said on Saturday.

"Four power units are on scheduled maintenance. Currently, two [units] are functioning, with power being transmitted to both [Ukraine-controlled areas on] the right bank of the Dnieper and the left bank," Rogov told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

A number of localities in the Zaporozhye Region lost electricity on Thursday following Ukrainian attacks on Energodar. The Kherson Region was cut off electricity, too, after a power distribution station had broken down there. Power supply to all cities and districts has so far been restored.

On Friday, Rogov said the Zaporozhye NPP was no longer servicing Kiev-controlled areas, after the last transmission line had been severed in a Ukrainian attack the day before. Later on Friday, Ukraine’s Energoatom said the nuclear facility was connected to the grid and that electricity for Ukraine was being generated.

Energodar, where the Zaporozhye NPP, Europe’s largest, is located has lately been the target of Ukrainian shelling. The Kiev regime’s forces have carried out several strikes against the plant’s premises, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. The majority of the attacks have been deflected by Russia’s air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the area of a nuclear waste storage facility.