Ukrainian military fires 17 munitions at Donetsk overnight into Sunday — DPR mission

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 17 munitions at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) overnight into Sunday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said in a statement.

"At 06:32, eight 122 mm munitions were fired at the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk. At 06:50, six 122 mm munitions were fired," the report says.

Also, at 06:30, three 152 mm shells were fired at the Kievsky district of Donetsk.

Earlier it was reported that during the night the Ukrainian military fired 14 munitions at Donetsk last night.