LPR forces to continue offensive until Ukrainian army retreats to safe distance – LPR head

LUGANSK, July 12. /TASS/. Forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) will continue their offensive until the Ukrainian army is forces back to a safe distance, LPR’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Tuesday.

"Units of the LPR People’s Militia will have to continue their movement to push the enemy back to a safe distance so that their weapons could not reach our territory," LuganskInformCenter quoted him as saying.

According to Pasechnik, although the LPR’s territory has been completely liberated, Ukrainian troops continue to shell LPR’s cities, destroying civil infrastructure and killing civilians.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. The republics began an operation to liberate their territories controlled by Kiev.