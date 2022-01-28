Washington waiting for Russia’s reaction to its written responses — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Washington is waiting for Russia’s reaction to its written response to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees; it can be either a telephone call or a personal meeting, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Friday.

"So, we will wait what the Russian government’s reaction and assessment is to our written responses. And then as Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken noted I would expect that there would be a discussion - a phone conversation or perhaps a meeting, I don’t know. This hasn’t been agreed to," he told an online briefing.

According to the US diplomat, such a contact could be organized quite soon, depending on the Russian side. "It depends on the Russian government, its response to the documents that the US and NATO submitted and when they would like to resume discussions," Sullivan said.

The US ambassador stressed that the US response contains a call for the de-escalation of the current situation and expressed hope this document would promote it.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees that it was demanding from Washington and Brussels. The American side requested that the documents not be made public, although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia considered to be critical, but did indicate directions for further negotiations.