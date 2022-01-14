West’s new arms supplies lure Kiev into resolving Ukrainian crisis by force — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The West is whetting Kiev’s appetite for aggression with new arms supplies, which will tempt the Ukrainian regime into resolving the situation in its southeast by force, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the results of Russian diplomacy in 2021.

He recalled that "the Minsk agreements include a direct ban on the presence of foreign military personnel, foreign military, and armed people on Ukrainian soil. Although there is no prohibition on the supply of arms to Ukraine, there are foreign troops there, and many. There are several hundred Americans, Britons and others."

"But we clearly understand what plans the acting Ukrainian authorities nourish, of course. Everything that the West does in pumping weapons creates an additional lure to shift to the military solution in eastern Ukraine, and this is absolutely unacceptable to us for obvious reasons," Lavrov said.

Speaking of foreign military infrastructure in Ukraine, the minister recalled "the TV picture" of military activities in Georgia in August, 2008, when "instructors - uniformed officers of the US army, both white and African Americans - were seen showing how to load anti-tank [ammunition] and other weapons."

"I don't want it to occur again in Ukraine, since it will mean crossing all possible red lines, there will be a direct clash between Russian citizens of Ukraine and the NATO military," Lavrov added.