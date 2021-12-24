Armenian PM says plans to meet with Azerbaijani leader on sidelines of CIS informal summit

YEREVAN, December 24. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday he plans to take part in an informal summit of the CIS leaders in St. Petersburg on December 28 and hold an informal meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on its sidelines.

"I will go to this meeting (CIS informal summit - TASS). So far, a bilateral meeting [with Aliyev] is not planned but an informal meeting will most probably take place," he said in a live broadcast on his Facebook account.

Pashinyan and Aliyev met in Brussels on December 14. The meeting was mediated by European Council President Charles Michel. After the meeting, Pashinyan said that Yerevan and Baku reiterated their agreement on resuming railway service. Michel said after the meeting that the European Union will send a mission of experts to help Armenia and Azerbaijan delimit and demarcate the border.

On the following days, the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders had another meting organized under the mediation of French President Emmanuel Macron.