Biden to talk to European allies after talks with Putin — White House

WASHINGTON, December 7. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will discuss the outcome of the Tuesday Russia-US video conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House press office announced.

"On their call yesterday, the leaders agreed to stay in close touch on a coordinated and comprehensive approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders," the statement also says.

On Tuesday, the two leaders had a video conference, which lasted for slightly over two hours. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that they planned to discuss the situation around Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion and the Russian leader’s initiative on guarantees of security.

On Monday, the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France and Germany expressed their concerns over the "increasingly harsh Russian rhetoric" regarding Ukraine, called on Russia to de-escalate the tensions and agreed that diplomacy - especially within the Normandy format - is the only way to resolve the Donbass conflict through the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.