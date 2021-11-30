Global economy recovery rates questionable due to new COVID strain — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The global economy is recovering gradually but its recovery rates are questionable because of the Omicron coronavirus strain appearance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the 13th VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"

"The coronavirus epidemic is in the common focus for almost two years. Nothing can be done with it; its influence on investment, business and cooperative ties is very high. It influences on the entire global economy," Putin said.

"I would like to note the economy is recovering nevertheless but its recovery rates are questionable again and the cause is well known to everyone - the next wave of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus strain," he added.