At least two civilians killed in air strike in Syria, SANA says

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. At least two civilians were killed, six servicemen were wounded as a result of Israel’s air attack on Syria’s central region, the Syrian SANA news agency reported on Wednesday citing a military source.

According to it, Israel’s Air Force launched an air strike approximately at 01:26 (00:26 Moscow time), the attack originated in the north-western part of Beirut. According to the news agency, Syria’s air defense intercepted the majority of rockets over the city of Homs.

On November 17, the SANA news agency reported that the Israeli Air Force launched two missiles in the direction of an unoccupied building in the south of Damascus, one of them was intercepted. According to it, there were no casualties among Syrian servicemen or civilians.