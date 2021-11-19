Poland says several attempts to cross border took place overnight

WARSAW, November 19. /TASS/. Several groups of migrants attempted to cross into Poland illegally overnight, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Polsat television on Friday.

Last night was no different than the previous nights, he said. "There were several such attempts," he said. "These were groups of some, several dozen people."

Blaszczak said Belarusian forces supervise the migrants, tell them what to do, conduct reconnaissance, choose spots that are the most suitable for crossing and equip people from the Middle East with various items that they use to break through the border.

Polish border guards thwarted more than 35,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border this year, which is 400 times as many as last year. The situation worsened abruptly on November 8 as a few thousand migrants approached the border. At times, large crowds of them try to storm through the fence and cross into Poland. The Polish forces have been able to stop most of these attempts.