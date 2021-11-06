Over 300 people injured after crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in US

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. Over 300 people were injured as a crowd surged toward a stage at rapper Travis Scott's show in the US city of Houston, CNN said on Saturday, citing officials.

Earlier, the Houston Chronicle newspaper reported that the incident killing eight people occurred on Friday at the opening of Astroworld Festival. The crowd began to push towards the stage at some point, causing panic and injuries.

"More than 300 people were treated at a field hospital set up near the festival Friday," CNN quoted Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena as saying. Seventeen victims were taken by ambulance to hospitals after the crush began, 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest, according to Reuters.

Investigators will review video of the scene and look at how the venue was laid out and whether it had enough exit points, Pena said.