PACE speakers on Russian elections will count on facts, Russia’s delegation head hopes

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation head in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Vice-Speaker of the 7th State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy, expressed hope that PACE speakers on the Russian elections will not succumb to anti-Russian provocations and will be guided by facts.

"Today at the PACE Bureau meeting [we had to] repel Russophobic attacks during the discussion of evaluation mission’ report," Pyotr Tolstoy said in his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, "we can just hope that the speakers drafting the final document do not succumb to provocations that are heard on the PACE platforms, which particularly touch upon the voting of Russian citizens in the Crimea and in the Donbass."

Tolstoy believes that "the speakers will be able to resist temptation, count on the facts, and not on the fabricated video by foreign NGOs over the alleged ballot-stuffing at the polling stations."

On Friday, Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) has validated the results of the State Duma elections held on September 17-19.