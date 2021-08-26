About 50 people die at Kabul airport since evacuation started — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. About 50 people have died at Kabul airport since the US military began evacuating civilians, Russia’s Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24 news channel on Thursday.

"Kabul’s airport is a mess. Americans are really unable to secure anything. They have casualties there, as about 50 or so ordinary people have already died," he said.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced that the US military operation in Afghanistan would be wrapped up, which prompted the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) to mount a massive operation to regain control over the country. On August 15, its fighters swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself "caretaker president" and called for armed resistance, which Ahmad Massoud, the son of the famed guerilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), headed in the Panjshir region.

Western nations are in the process of evacuating their citizens and diplomatic missions. On August 25, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was organizing the evacuation of over 500 Russians, Ukrainians and citizens of CSTO member states (the Collective Security Treaty Organization) aboard four military transport aircraft.