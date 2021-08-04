Lebanon fires three missiles at Israel, artillery responds with artillery fire, IDF says

TEL AVIV, August 4. /TASS/. Three rockets were fired on Wednesday from the territory of Lebanon at Israel, the Israeli artillery opened fire on Lebanese territory in response, the IDF press service reported.

"3 rockets were just fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. 2 rockets landed in Israel, and 1 fell inside Lebanon. In response, our artillery forces fired into Lebanon," the statement said.

According to Israel’s state radio Kan, there were no casualties on the Israeli side. The radio station reported that currently, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz are conducting consultations on security issues at the Knesset.

The IDF press service reported that air raid sirens sounded on Wednesday in the populated localities of Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi and Tel Hai located near the border with Lebanon. According to the radio station, the Iron Dome air defense system was not used in order to intercept the missiles.