No COVID-19 mutations causing more severe symptoms recorded so far, says official

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Specialists have not detected any coronavirus mutations so far that cause more severe symptoms of the disease, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova stated on Wednesday.

"We must identify significant mutations that lead to changes in its transmissibility. So far, there have been no changes like that in this virus that make it more harmful, that is, cause more severe symptoms [of the disease], so far, this hasn’t been recorded in any strain," she said on Wednesday during a live feed organized by the Znanie Society to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.

The official explained that the Delta strain is characterized by a quick incubation period.

"How has it spread so fast across the world? It has new properties, and there is a lot of it in the cell from the start. If there’s a lot of it, it infects people more quickly. This is why the incubation period is shorter. But we still consider the longest incubation period to last 14 days."