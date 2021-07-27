Russian and Syrian media aim to develop cooperation

DAMASCUS, July 27. /TASS/. Representatives from the Russian and Syrian media have agreed to develop cooperation at a meeting in Damascus.

The meeting was organized by the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media within the framework of the session between Russian and Syrian inter-agency committees on the return of refugees and the working trip of the Russian delegation to Damascus mandated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yekaterina Larina, director of the ministry’s Department of Government Policy in the Sphere of Mass Information, representatives of the ministry, TASS and Rossiya Segodnya news agencies, as well as the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper took part in the meeting, discussing the opportunities for the development of the Russian and Syrian mass media with representatives of leading Syrian media outlets.

"The composition of our delegation today shows that we are reaching a new level of development in our relations. Our journalists worked in Syria during the war, but now, it is important to move on to the development of peaceful life in the country, and this working trip confirms it," Larina said.

"Today, mass media plays an enormous role. We have seen many times that decisions in the system of international relations are made based on the information spread in the media," she stated.

"And in this situation, the development of trust-based, working and productive relations between us is very important, which include the direct and quick exchange of information, so that the information spread by our media is true and competitive," the department head said. She noted that it is important to develop cooperation not only between traditional media outlets, but online as well.

Importance of cooperation

The sides discussed the exchange of content and experience between Russian and Syrian media, as well as training courses for working with modern social media platforms, producing TV programs and cooperating with radio stations.

The Russian delegation, which includes over 230 representatives of 30 federal executive government bodies and organizations, as well as representatives of five Russian regions and the Russian Defense Ministry, came to Syria on a working visit on July 24.