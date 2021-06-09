Barriers installed around presumed venue of Russia-US summit in Geneva

GENEVA, June 9. /TASS/. The authorities of Switzerland’s Geneva have installed a two-meter wire-mesh fence around La Grange Park, named by local media as the most likely venue of the Russian-US summit due on June 16.

Guards are on duty near entry gates, and only holders of special passes are allowed in, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

A plaque on park gates says that the area has been closed until June 18 "for exceptional reasons."

Across the street, the construction of a huge hangar-like building with white plastic walls is nearing completion.

Local papers wrote that a media center will be built next to La Grange. However, one of the construction workers told TASS that the building would house a music event, to be held on several sites in the city between June 17 and 20.