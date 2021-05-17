Turkish delegation led by culture minister may travel to Russia May 17

ANKARA, May 17. /TASS/. The Turkish delegation led by Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy may visit Russia on Monday, the Turizm Guncel newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, members of the delegation plan to discuss with their Russian counterparts restrictions on flights to and from Turkey imposed by Moscow.

Russia earlier restricted passenger air service with Turkey from April 15 to June 1, with only two flights per week allowed on a reciprocal basis. Earlier reports said that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy were ready to visit Moscow in May for talks on the epidemiological situation in order to address Russia’s concerns and provide all the necessary information.

Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar ealier informed TASS that Turkey had plans to vaccinate all those who work in its tourism sector by the end of May.