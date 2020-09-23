Two Russian diplomats must leave Bulgaria within 72 hours, says Foreign Ministry

SOFIA, September 23. /TASS/. Two Russian diplomats whom the Bulgarian prosecutor’s office has accused of spying must leave Bulgaria within 72 hours, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has declared two Russian diplomats, accredited in the country as personae non grate. The Russian embassy has been informed about this by means of a special note. The diplomats have 72 hours to leave our country," the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.